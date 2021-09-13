Costa Rican woman replaces Kenya's Mukhisa Kituyi at Unctad

Rebeca Grynspan, the new UNCTAD secretary-general

Rebeca Grynspan, the new Unctad secretary-general. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | UNCTAD
Costa Rican economist Rebeca Grynspan has become the first woman to head of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) after taking office on September 13.

