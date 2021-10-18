Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications: family

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell addresses a press conference at Katunayake Military Airport in Colombo.  Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on October 18, 2021. He was 84. 

Photo credit: Indranil Mukherjee| AFP

Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state who saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, has died from complications from Covid-19. He was 84.

