Cocktails with Kim Jong Un: The Canadian jailed in China for spying

Michael Spavor

In this file photo taken on January 8, 2014 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands with Michael Spavor at Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang.   

Photo credit: KCNA via KNS | AFP

By  AFP

Known for having friends in high places, the Canadian businessman jailed Wednesday for spying in China is a fluent Korean speaker whose relationships in Pyongyang go right to the top.

