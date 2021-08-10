Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian in drugs case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison in late 2018, but that was changed to the death penalty just months later after a deepening diplomatic rift exploded between Ottawa and Beijing.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence passed on a Canadian citizen for drug smuggling -- one of a number of ongoing cases that have triggered a severe downturn in relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

