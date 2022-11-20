China to ‘slow down pace’ of BRI projects where insecurity is rife

China is showing that projects under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will not run as fast as planned in countries where insecurity is rife, placing a subtle burden on hosts to ensure safety of Beijing’s contractors.

The revelations emerged earlier this month after President Xi Jinping hosted two leaders whose domestic security vary: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both of who lead crucial link countries for the BRI.

The Tanzanian leaders’ s trip saw Beijing restore the BRI in the east African country, after projects, such as the Bagamoyo Port, initially earmarked for under the Initiative had cooled during the old regime of John Pombe Magufuli.

China and Tanzania signed the comprehensive Strategic Co-operative Partnership’ becoming the second East African Community member state after Kenya to attain the status. China now says its ties with Tanzania will be under “new circumstances” including implementing decisions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last year in Dakar.

Of late, much of the projects around the BRI, an ambitious project to connect, via trade, up to 143 countries around the world to China through ports, airports, railways and roads; has been on debt. Even Tanzania had $13.7 million of its debt forgiven by Beijing.

But Tanzania is also attractive now because of general safety for contractors, which China is now focusing on more than before.

For Pakistan, which is home to one of the largest set of projects under the BRI, insecurity has seen China delay completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), worth $60 billion and meant to create seamless network of infrastructure.

“Pakistan will further step up security measures and do all it can to protect the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel,” said Zhao Lijian, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman after the Pakistan PM toured.

Pakistan sees CPEC as a “game changer” on its economy and a joint communique said the two sides were “ready to work with China to continue promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.”

Launched in 2015, the CPEC includes a 2700km route from the Arabian sea in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province to Xinjiang in China. Construction along the route has been hampered with frequent terrorist attacks on Chinese contracts, forcing abandonment or delay on portion of it.

“Both sides expressed their strong determination to counter all threats and designs against CPEC and Pakistan-China friendship. Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” a joint communique said after the PM’s trip.

In spite of the pledges, however, there was no indication on when some of the important pieces of it will be completed. One delayed project is the Gwadar port following violent protests from locals seeking more roles and voices in it.

China was to build a highway and a railway in Karachi, Pakistani’s largest city. But insecurity including a May bombing of Chinese workers have contributed to slow it.

Under China’s new policy known as the Global Security Initiative (GSI), Beijing wants to mostly cooperate on peaceful resolution of conflicts, but also offer guarantees of security for each other’s’ concerns.

After a series of terror attacks, for example, Beijing asked Pakistan to insert security provisions for its workers on the CPEC projects, including all-round guard. It raised the cost of the entire corridor.

The BRI is supposed to retrace China’s traditional trading routes. As seen in Pakistan, it can help generate electricity, improve movement and rescue economies. But China’s security condition now means hosts have additional burden.