After locking Taipei out of Africa, Beijing moves to cut Taiwan off globe

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.  China has given the latest indicators that it could do anything to curtail the influence of Taiwan on the global stage.

Photo credit: Chris Stowers | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

As the world turned attention to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, China issued the latest indicators that it could do anything to curtail the influence of Taiwan on the global stage, including in Africa where the island has only one recognition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.