China steps up use of exit bans under Xi, rights group says

China has prevented increasing numbers of people from leaving the country as part of efforts to tighten controls under President Xi Jinping, a human rights group said Tuesday, adding to a set of restrictions including controls on religious practices.

Since 2018, Beijing has passed five new or amended laws expanding its ability to impose so-called exit bans, bringing the total to 15, according to Madrid-based rights group Safeguard Defenders.

"Since Xi Jinping took power in 2012, China has expanded the legal landscape for exit bans and increasingly used them, sometimes outside legal justification," the group said in a report.

Between 2016 and 2020, there was an eightfold increase in the number of cases where exit bans were mentioned in the Chinese Supreme Court's legal database, the report said.

"Exit bans have become one of the many tools used by the Chinese Communist Party as part of broad efforts to tighten control over all aspects

"Many are unaware of their exit ban until they are at the border attempting to leave the country."

Local laws governing the use of exit bans are "vague, ambiguous, complex and expansive", it said, noting they were often "impossible" to appeal.

While stressing that a lack of official data made specific figures hard to come by, the report estimated that tens of thousands of Chinese nationals were under exit bans at any one time.

The rights group said anecdotal evidence from "rights lawyers and human rights defenders in China" also suggested that "the problem of politically-targeted exit bans has been growing worse over the past five years."

It also said that dozens of foreigners had been prevented from leaving China in recent years.

Among those targeted have been lawyers, journalists and foreign business executives, the report said.

A study published last year cited by Safeguard Defenders also found that 128 foreigners -- including 29 Americans and 44 Canadians -- were slapped with exit bans between 1995 and 2019.

Foreign business lobbies have warned that changes to Beijing's counter-espionage law announced last week may increase the risk of people being given arbitrary exit bans.

"The additional scrutiny of firms providing essential business services dramatically increases the uncertainties and risks of doing business" in China, the American Chamber of Commerce said in a statement last week.

"This is a matter of serious concern for the investor community."

Officially, China rejects accusations it prevents people from leaving the country and argues millions travel out and return freely. But the revelations add to growing concerns among rights groups that China also restricts religious freedoms, especially, minority groups such as the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Last week, Radio Free Asia reported that Chinese authorities banned most Uyghurs from praying in mosques – and even in their homes – during the Idd-al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the fasting period of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Radio said people aged older than 60 were allowed to pray at a local mosque amid tight watch from the police. Others were stopped from praying even in their homes and police patrolled to check if this was being violated.

Since 2017, China has controlled religious rituals among the mostly Muslim Uyghurs in an effort to stamp out what it calls extremism. Rights groups accused Beijing of violating rights to free worship, however.

Last week, Human Rights Watch said Police in the Xinjiang region had created a master list of 50,000 multimedia files they deem “violent and terrorist” to flag Uyghur and other Turkic Muslim residents for interrogation.

A Human Rights Watch forensic investigation found that authorities snooped on people’s phones in Urumqi, Xinjiang’s capital city in an automated police mass surveillance system.

“The Chinese government’s abusive use of surveillance technology in Xinjiang means that Uyghurs who simply store the Quran on their phone may trigger a police interrogation,” said Maya Wang, acting China director at Human Rights Watch.

“Concerned governments should identify the technology companies involved in this mass surveillance and social control industry and take appropriate action to end their involvement.”

During this year’s Idd holiday last month, only one mosque was open for prayers in Bulung town, Bay county, an officer at the local police station said, though only residents over 60 years old were allowed to pray if they wanted, Radio Free Asia said.

The government issued a notice that people younger than 60 could not pray while festivities and visits were also restricted.