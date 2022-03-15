China reports sharp rise in Covid cases

Covid Surge in China

A hospital staff member administers an Antigen Test Kit (ATK) test. At least 11 cities and counties in China have been locked down because of the latest surge in Covid cases.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

China reported 5,280 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, more than double the previous day's tally and the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

