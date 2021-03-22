China detains three tourists for vandalising Great Wall

Great Wall of China

This picture taken on May 17, 2019 shows a worker inspecting a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District, on the outskirts of Beijing. 

Photo credit: Fred Dufour | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Beijing municipal government introduced a blacklist last April and threatened to name and shame tourists who damaged the wall.

Beijing,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Media personality Lorna Irungu dies

  2. Family loses 5 members at Magufuli’s farewell

  3. Jubilee, ODM reveal plans for grassroots polls

  4. Uhuru: Magufuli taught us Africa doesn't need foreign aid

    DNMAGUFULI0111aa

  5. China detains three tourists for vandalising Great Wall

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.