China court jails billionaire Sun Dawu for 18 years for 'provoking trouble'

Man in prison

A man in jail. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

A Chinese court sentenced agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu to 18 years in jail on Wednesday for a catalogue of crimes including "provoking trouble" after the outspoken billionaire and grassroots rights supporter was tried in secret.

