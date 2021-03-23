Children have stronger antibody response to Covid, new study shows

Children who are 10 and younger produce more antibodies in response to coronavirus infection than adolescents and adults, a study showed March 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Monday.

