Cape Verde moves Alex Saab to Praia, defense lawyers question timing of decision

Cape Verde

Cape Verde’s Barlavento Court of Appeal has granted a request made by detained Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab that the site of his detention be moved to Praia from the Island of Sal.

Photo credit: File

By  Nation Reporter

Cape Verde’s Barlavento Court of Appeal (TRB) has granted a request made by detained Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab that the site of his detention be moved to Praia from the Island of Sal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.