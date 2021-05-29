Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month

Zoom

The pandemic has meant many Canadian MPs participate in sessions via video conference instead of in person.


Photo credit: File | Afp

By  AFP

A Canadian MP has stepped down from some of his duties and said he is seeking "assistance" after being caught on camera urinating during a video conference in Parliament, a month after appearing naked in another virtual session.

In the headlines

