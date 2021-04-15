Canada to grant permanent residency to 90,000 students, foreign workers

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Covid-19 pandemic briefing from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Photo credit: Lars Hagberg | AFP

By  AFP

Canada will grant permanent residency to more than 90,000 foreign students and workers who helped treat patients during the pandemic, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.

