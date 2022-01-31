Canada PM Trudeau says tests positive for Covid-19

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Covid-19 pandemic briefing from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Photo credit: Lars Hagberg | AFP

By  AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.