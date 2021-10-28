Cambridge college returns looted bronze art to Nigeria

looted art

A college at the University of Cambridge handed over an African bronze looted from what is modern-day Nigeria over a century ago, in the first such return by a British institution.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

To cheers and a trumpet fanfare, a Cambridge University college on Wednesday handed a bronze statue looted in the 19th century back to Nigerian officials, in the first such move by a UK institution.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.