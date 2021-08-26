Briton can evacuate 200 dogs and cats from Kabul, UK rules

Taliban fighters patrol the streets of Kabul on August 23, 2021.

Taliban fighters patrol the streets of Kabul on August 23, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The British owner of an animal shelter in Afghanistan will be allowed to evacuate around 200 cats and dogs on a charter plane from Kabul, the UK's defence minister said Wednesday in an apparent climbdown.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.