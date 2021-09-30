Britain to use army in bid to alleviate fuel crisis

Motorists queue for fuel at a BP petrol station in west London on September 24, 2021. 

By  AFP

British troops are expected to be deployed within days to help ease a fuel supply crisis, the government said on Wednesday, as the retail and hospitality sectors called for foreign workers to be allowed to fill post-Brexit vacancies.

