Brexit: how it started, how it's going

Brexit supporter

Joseph Afrane is pictured on Parliament Square in London on January 31, 2020, on the day that the UK formally left the European Union.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

The European Parliament votes Tuesday on the EU's divorce settlement with Britain, the 1,246-page Trade and Cooperation Agreement. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Farmaajo to address anxious public as allies flee his camp

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Court blocks repatriation of Kakuma, Dadaab refugees

  4. JSC nominates Martha Koome as Chief Justice

    Martha Koome

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new cases, 22 more deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.