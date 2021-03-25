Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil Covid-19

Gravediggers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on January 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Marcio James | AFP

By  AFP

Brazil's death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 300,000 Wednesday, as a deadly surge that has pushed hospitals to the brink made it the second country after the United States to pass the bleak milestone.

