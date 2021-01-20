Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inauguration

The US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A bomb threat was made to the US Supreme Court Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, but nothing was found by security personnel, the court said.

"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

The court is located next to the US Capitol, where Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former presidents and top officials were gathering for the presidential inauguration ceremony.

The US capital city is on high alert for threats after the violent assault on the Capitol on January 6 by supporters of departing President Donald trump, who rejected Biden's election win.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Biden arrives at the White House

  2. Iran president hails end of 'tyrant' Trump

  3. China sanctions Pompeo and several of Trump's top officials

  4. Trump pardons engineer who stole Google trade secrets

  5. Trump arrives at home in Mar-a-Lago

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.