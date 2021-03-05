Body of woman missing in Japan 2011 tsunami identified decade on

Japan Tsunami

Damage caused by the 2011 tsunami seen from a hill overlooking the town of Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture April 6, 2011.

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  AFP

The remains of a woman who went missing in the devastating 2011 Japan tsunami have been found and identified, police said Friday, days before the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

