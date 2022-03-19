Bill Clinton and George W. Bush show solidarity with Ukraine

Washington,

Two former US presidents, Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush, showed their support Friday for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion by visiting a Ukrainian church in Chicago.

The two men, who wore blue and yellow ribbons in the colours of Ukraine's flag, laid bouquets of sunflowers, the country's national emblem, in front of the Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha before taking a moment to reflect.

The initiative aimed to show their "solidarity with the people of Ukraine" after Russia launched a war against its neighbour last month, according to a video of the visit posted on Clinton's Twitter account.

"America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression," the tweet said.