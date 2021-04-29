Biden urges corporate America, wealthiest to "pay their fair share"

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applaud at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Melina Mara |AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday night urged corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to "pay their fair share," arguing that it's time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle-out.

