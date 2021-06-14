Joe Biden to rebuild 'sacred' Nato bond shaken by Trump

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden who will seek to restore bonds of trust at Nato's first post-Trump summit on Monday, as leaders push to revitalise the alliance despite differences over dangers ahead.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

By  AFP

Bruxelles

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.