Biden says US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue last Americans

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on August 16, 2021 in Washington,DC. 


Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski | AFP

By  AFP

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that US troops won't leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan, even if it means staying in Taliban-controlled Kabul for longer than agreed.

