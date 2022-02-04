Biden says IS leader killed, removing 'major terrorist' threat

US President Joe Biden. He said that a "terrorist threat to the world" was removed in a US special forces assault at the IS leader's Syrian hideout.

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm | AFP

By  AFP

President Joe Biden said Thursday that a "terrorist threat to the world" was removed when the head of the Islamic State blew himself up, as US special forces swooped on his Syrian hideout in an "incredibly challenging" nighttime helicopter raid.

