Biden says he expects to run for re-election in 2024

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

By  AFP

US President Joe Biden said Thursday his "expectation" is to run for re-election in 2024, an apparent effort to douse speculation that the oldest person to assume the office will step down after a single term.

