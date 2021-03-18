Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer'

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden. 

Photo credit: Alex Wong | AFP

By  AFP

The United States expanded export restrictions on Russia on Wednesday as President Joe Biden said Moscow will "pay a price" for meddling in US elections and he agrees with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

