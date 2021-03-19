Biden says 100 million US vaccines target will be met this week

Covid vaccine

Experts say that to be able to achieve herd immunity in most of the population, children should also be vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  AFP

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his goal of getting 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days in office will be met by Friday, far in advance of the original target.

