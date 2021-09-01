Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate

Kabul

US soldiers board an US Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

President Joe Biden on Tuesday mounted a fierce defense of his exit from Afghanistan as the "best decision for America," the day after the US military withdrawal celebrated by the Taliban as a major victory.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.