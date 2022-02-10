Biden clings to Covid caution as US seeks to leave pandemic behind

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with private sector CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm | AFP

By  AFP

President Joe Biden declared victory too early the last time that Covid seemed to be ending in the United States. This time, he risks being late.

