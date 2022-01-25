Joe Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden. He was on January 24, 2022 caught on a live microphone calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on the side-lines of a White House photo op.

Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski | AFP

By  AFP

Washington

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.