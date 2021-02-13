Biden aide suspended after 'threat' to reporter

American President Joe Biden in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021.

American President Joe Biden in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan | AFP

By  AFP

An official on President Joe Biden's staff was suspended Friday after allegedly threatening to "destroy" a reporter who was asking about his personal life.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.