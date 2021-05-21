BBC tricked Princess Diana into explosive 1995 TV interview, inquiry concludes

Princess Diana

Princess Diana.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Journalist Martin Bashir tricked Princess Diana into giving an explosive BBC television interview where she lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, an independent report concluded on Thursday.

