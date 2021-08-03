Barack Obama birthday bash draws criticism

Barack Obama

Former US president Barack Obama.

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan | AFP

By  AFP

Even though Barack Obama plans to celebrate his 60th birthday adhering to all the current health guidelines, the former president has come under fire -- mainly from the Republican camp -- for throwing a large party amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant. 

