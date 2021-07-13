At least 52 dead, 22 wounded in Iraq Covid ward fire

Medical workers move Covid-19 patients into isolation wards at a hospital.

Photo credit: Xinhua | Xiao Yijiu

By  AFP

At least 52 people died and 22 were wounded when a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of an Iraqi hospital Monday, a health official said.

