At least 23 dead in fire at Iraqi Covid hospital

India oxygen cylinders

A worker sorts oxygen cylinders used for Covid-19 patients at a facility in Bangalore on April 19, 2021. A fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Iraq started with an explosion caused by a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders.

Photo credit: Manjunath Kiran | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Videos on social media showed firefighters trying to extinguish flames at the hospital on the southeastern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, as patients and their relatives tried to flee the building.

Baghdad,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.