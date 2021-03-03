At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

Carlifornia accident

Investigators at the scene of a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck full of gravel near Holtville, California on March 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Patrick T. Fallon | AFP

By  AFP

At least 13 people were killed in southern California on Tuesday when a vehicle packed with passengers collided with a large truck in a "chaotic scene" close to the Mexico border, officials said. 

