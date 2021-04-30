AstraZeneca makes $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca reported that it made $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine.

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca reported on Friday $275 million (Sh29.6 billion) in sales from its Covid vaccine in the first three months of the year.

