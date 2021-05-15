AP 'shocked and horrified' by Israeli attack on media building in Gaza

Jala Tower

A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Mohammed Abed | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The White House, which has kept a relatively low profile on the Israeli-Palestinian flareup, said Saturday it has cautioned Israel about the importance of protecting independent media.

Washington,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.