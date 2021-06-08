Antonio Guterres tapped for second term as UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

In this file photo UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a joint press conference with the German Foreign Minister after a meeting in Berlin, on December 17, 2020. 

Photo credit: Michael Sohn | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 72-year-old former prime minister of Portugal has held the office since 2017 and faced no competition for the next term in the job.

United Nations, United States,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Humphrey Kariuki tax case adjourned

  2. What Safaricom entry into Ethiopia means

  3. SA minister suspended over Covid-19 scandal

  4. South African woman gives birth to 10 babies

  5. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 433 to 173,072

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.