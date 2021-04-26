Anthony Hopkins: Oscar-winning dementia role cements legacy of greatness

In this file photo taken on November 18, 2019 Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins attends the AFI FEST gala screening of "The Two Popes" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. 

Photo credit: Valerie Macon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hopkins was awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993, the same year in which he played the buttoned-up butler Stevens in "The Remains of the Day", for which he earned an Oscar nod.

London,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ex-Kiambaa MP’s widow declares interest in seat

  2. Anticipating 2022 victory, Ruto's allies state demands

  3. Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 4 million: Africa CDC

  4. PRIME Deadlock over 70 new constituencies

  5. US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.