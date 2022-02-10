Angelina Jolie presses for domestic violence law

Actress Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on February 9, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Alex Wong | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

Film star Angelina Jolie was back on Capitol Hill Wednesday pleading with US lawmakers to immediately pass measures to combat domestic violence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.