Alex Saab extradition: Lawyers say Cape Verde did not obey the law

The defense team of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab who was extradited to the United States on Saturday has questioned why decisions about its client were made without being consulted.

Shortly after 1700 Hrs GMT, Cape Verdean police officers entered the house where Special Envoy Saab was being detained and took him to Sal airport where he was handed over to US authorities.

His defense lawyers wondered why such action was taken without being provided with prior notification and relevant documentation or resolution to that effect.

“Cape Verde’s active participation in the kidnapping of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab is a shameful and cowardly act which must be denounced by all those who oppose the judicial overreach of the US,” the lawyers said in a statement.

Mr Saab had been detained in Cape Verde for 16 months despite a ruling by the Ecowas Court of Justice on March 15, 2021 declaring his immediate release, and the United Nations Human Rights Committee order on June 8 and again on June 16 that Alex Saab be granted unrestricted access to specialist medical attention and the halting of any extradition.

But what infuriated his defense lawyers is the failure by the Cape Verde government to wait for the deadline of the final decision, nor wait for the case to go down to the Barlavento Court of Appeal.

Money laundering

“It did not wait for the Barlavento Court of Appeal to rule on the issue of Alex Saab’s health precluding extradition and on the dismissal of the money laundering allegations by the Geneva Public Prosecutor,” they said.

Nation.Africa has learnt that by judgment number 47/2021 of October 13, the Constitutional Court dismissed the request for a declaration of nullity of judgment number 39/2021 of August 30.

Practically, judgements handed down by the Constitutional Court only become final when they are not subject to appeal or claim. The lawyers said the judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court on October 13 would only become unappealable five working days after the date of its delivery.

“It is also incumbent upon the first instance court to issue the necessary dismissal warrants, without which the delivery of the extradited person to the requesting State is not possible,” the defense team added.

The team said it was appalled by the fact that it was not notified of any decision of the Barlavento Court of Appeal, which issued the original extradition decision, confirming that it could be executed and nor is the existence of such a decision mentioned in the letter from the Ministry of Justice.

“Since this court should also, prior to delivery, have decided on the application submitted by Alex Saab, through which it was requested that the extradition be declared inadmissible, due to supervening facts, in particular the violation of the right not to be tried twice on the same matter (“ne bis in idem”) enshrined in article 32, number 5, of the Constitution of the Republic of Cape Verde.”

Lower court

They added that the surrender of Alex Saab to the US on a date prior to the final and unappealable decision granting the extradition, without the case having been transferred to the lower court for decision on the pending issues and for the issuance of the competent warrants of dismissal, constitutes a flagrant illegality, and disregard for the rules of international law.

“Cape Verde has shown that for all its talk of being a bastion of democracy in Africa it is a nation which will bow to the political whims of a powerful ally no matter what the cost to its reputation is.”

Over the course of the past 16 months, the lawyers argued, Cape Verde has shown that when it comes to dealing with Alex Saab it was willing to defy the binding decisions of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, the United Nations Human Rights Committee and five other United Nations Special Rapporteurs and one UN Working Group.

That Cape Verde agreed to extradite a Special Envoy and Deputy Ambassador who is entitled to immunity and inviolability sets a very dangerous precedent, the defense team said, adding that “centuries of long-established customary international law have been brushed aside by the complicity of Cape Verde.”