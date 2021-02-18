Air pollution caused 160,000 deaths in big cities last year: NGO

air pollution

The land transport sector creates a huge amount of outdoor air pollution.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Serious pollution caused around 160,000 premature deaths in the world's five most populous cities last year, even as air quality improved in some places due to coronavirus lockdowns, an environmental group said Thursday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.