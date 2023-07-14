After decades of China’s Africa infrastructure boost comes good, or discord

The Nairobi Express Way, the main artery linking the country’s largest airport to the western part of the city, cost the country nearly $600 million, built by the Chinese. But it brought more options for navigating a notorious traffic jam, especially when late for a flight.

This week, authorities shut it down for over 18 hours after vandals descended on it, pulling down its critical furniture during protests over the high cost of living. The project put up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) had met with its first baptism of local politics.

Yet that may also give an opportunity for Kenya and China to re-assess how the project benefits locals. Days before the damages, there had been murmurs about how employees issuing tolling tickets were being forced to work long hours, at times without drinking water, claims that have not yet been fully addressed.

The furniture pulled down in Wednesday’s Maandamano may be repaired, of course. But the taxpayers, including, incidentally, the stone-throwing folks, will pay for it.

Will it raise the actual cost of repaying for it? Probably. The Express Way was the first PPP project undertaken by the Chinese in Kenya but there was always the unwritten code that if it can’t raise enough money to help the financiers recoup their costs, it could revert to a loan.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Roads and Transport in Kenya announced it would allow public transport vehicles to use the road, perhaps a signal of the pressure currently faced by the authorities to raise the usability of the toll roll.

By February this year, the road had reported 10 million vehicle trips since it was opened. Having more vehicles use the road is a sure way of raising enough toll fees to repay the loans. But it is not necessarily a failsafe. When the Express Way was opened a year ago, deadly accidents forced authorities to block Matatus, the passenger service vehicle from using the road. The drivers were blamed for being reckless.

On Thursday, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said MOJA Expressway Company, which operates the toll stations had been engaging stakeholders to create awareness on the “proper usage and safety” as well as sensitising matatu organisations on the terms and conditions of usage.

“The exercise has proved successful with PSVs taking the necessary steps to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and adhere to a set of rules and regulations.”

The toll road, however, reflects China’s more than a decade of investment in African infrastructure. Tuned to the Belt and Road Initiative, it was meant to improve local connectivity and help China’s tap into African resources and boost trade. By last year, China had pumped some $150 billion into African infrastructure projects.

The reality, however, has been mixed. While roads, ports and energy turbines have become key pillars of the economy, they also reflect what Africa owes. And every time they need repairs or a redesign, the costs go higher. The Express Way, for example, has been collecting views on how to redesign its exit gates to allow motorists into the Central Business District. It means more money.

But perhaps something good could come out of it. After years of criticism over debt loading on African countries, China has slowed down commitments. At the height of Covid-19 in 2021, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), for example, reduced its commitment, over the following three years, to Africa to $40 billion in loans and grants. It had kept it at $60 billion in the previous six years.

Some economists now argue the slowing of loan money may mean a focus on boosting trade, especially since China is already the biggest bilateral trading partner with more than 30 African countries.

Last year, China’s trade with Africa was only 4 percent of its $6 trillion trade volume. But this year, Chinese authorities said the trade volume had grown by 8.9 percent reaching 94.4 billion in the first quatre.

“Beijing’s shift from lavishing African countries with state-backed capital has potentially opened policy space for trade promotion and support for utilising Chinese market access provisions to boost exports into China, as announced at FOCAC-8 in 2021,” argue McCartan-Demie and Geoffroy Guepi in a section of their new book: How Africa Trades.

Non-oil exporting countries like Kenya could benefit from Beijing’s targeted purchases from Africa. However, they may have to play ball on meeting China's stringent sanitation and import conditions. In addition, China has granted easier conditions for African countries considered Least Developed, effectively disadvantaging bigger economies like Kenya.