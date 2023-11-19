African countries tipped on security of radioactive materials

Kenya will host a regional training on the security of radioactive materials from Monday to Friday, amid calls to ensure the protection of lives and the environment.

The forum will bring together experts, nuclear regulators and other key government agencies, including those from the security sectors in Africa.

According to the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), 29 officials from across the continent will take part in the course, one of the objectives of which is to enable African countries to strengthen their regulatory capacity.

According to the authority, participants will be guided through the security of radioactive materials in use and storage, with the aim of strengthening national programmes to regulate the security of radioactive sources in their respective countries.

"The course focuses on the security of radioactive sources under regulatory control and aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the implementation of a nuclear security regime in their own countries and organisations," KNRA said in a statement shared with the media ahead of the training, which will be opened by Director General James Keter.

Mr Keter said: "The protection of life and the environment must be at the heart of everything we do. We believe that continuous capacity building and collaboration is the way forward to address the inherent challenges and improve our regulatory capacity."

The resource persons leading the training at the Weston Hotel are from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the US, Kenya and Nigeria. IAEA expert Leeza Duval will provide an overview of nuclear security, while Nigeria's Olatunji Okoya will focus on the consequences of malicious use of radiation sources.

KNRA Deputy Director for Inspection and Enforcement Isaac Mundia will speak on the nuclear security regime for radioactive material.

In June 2023, Kenya hosted a similar training course attended by 22 African countries, which explored ways and means of raising awareness and ensuring safety in the use of radiation and nuclear technology in accordance with the provisions of the IAEA safety standards and code of conduct.

The code provides guidance to member states on the regulatory systems that should be in place to protect people and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation. Its provisions on the security of radioactive sources have been strengthened in light of the events of September 11, 2001, in the United States.

Some provisions of the code relate to import and export controls on radioactive and nuclear materials, which States are expected to incorporate into their regulatory infrastructure. In April, the US Government hosted a conference at which Kenya and Ghana discussed the need to establish nuclear programmes that meet the highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

The IAEA has several other capacity-building programmes, including an internet reactor lab that allows students from Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia and South Africa to gain online access to the facilities of a research reactor in Morocco for nuclear education and training.