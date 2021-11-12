Afghanistan 'at brink of economic collapse', warns Pakistan

Kabul

A man pushes a wheelbarrow along a street in downtown Kabul oon August 18, 2021 following the Taliban stunning takeover of Afghanistan.   

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Afghanistan is "at the brink of economic collapse" and the international community must urgently resume funding and provide humanitarian assistance, Pakistan's foreign minister warned Thursday as US, Chinese, Russian and Taliban diplomats met in Islamabad.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.