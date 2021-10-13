Broken promises: Afghan women plead with UN for safety

Afghan women protesting

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest rally near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on September 7, 2021. Women from Afghanistan say they are living under constant fear of being made “invisible” by the Taliban.

Photo credit: Hoshang Hashimi | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Women from Afghanistan say they are living under constant fear of being made “invisible” by the Taliban, including being targeted by a squad of murderers.

